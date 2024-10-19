GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two brothers found dead amid rituals, other family members hospitalised

The incident took place at Tanduldih village under Baradwar police station area

Published - October 19, 2024 07:24 am IST - Janjgir

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two brothers were found dead under mysterious circumstances and four other members of the family were hospitalised in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Friday October 18, 2024, police said.

“As per the preliminary investigation, the family was performing some rituals for the last couple of days,” they said.

“The incident took place at Tanduldih village under Baradwar police station area,” said district Additional Superintendent of Police Rama Patel.

When neighbours heard the loud noise of chanting from the house which was locked from inside, they were alarmed. A police team reached the spot and found Vikas Gond (25) and Vicky Gond (22) unconscious with other family members sitting around performing some rituals. A photo of a `godman' reportedly from Ujjain was set in front of them.

The two brothers were shifted to hospital where they were declared dead. Their mother Pirit Bai (70), sisters Chandrika and Amrika, and another brother Vishal were undergoing treatment.

According to the initial autopsy reports, traces of a poisonous substance were found in the bodies of the deceased, the official said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

An accidental death report was registered and further probe was underway, she added.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:24 am IST

