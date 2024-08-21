GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal woman gangraped in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; six held

Published - August 21, 2024 10:43 am IST - Raigarh

PTI
Students during a protest rally against the incidents of gangrape. File photo for representational purpose only.

Students during a protest rally against the incidents of gangrape. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 27-year-old tribal woman was raped allegedly by six men in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Also read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

The incident took place on Monday (August 19, 2024) in a village under Pusaur police station area when the victim was on her way to visit a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan festival, a police official here said.

The woman lodged a complaint in this connection on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), following which police registered an FIR and swung into action, he said.

As per the complaint, some persons allegedly intercepted her and forcibly took her to the bank of a nearby pond and raped her there, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, six accused have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The accused have been booked under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in this connection, he said.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the incident as very serious and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Chhattisgarh / tribals

