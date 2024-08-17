ADVERTISEMENT

Three women killed, 7 injured in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district

Published - August 17, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Jashpur (Chhattisgarh)

The victims were working in paddy fields when they were hit by the sudden and powerful discharge of electricity from the sky.

PTI

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three women were killed and seven others injured in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, officials said on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed grief over the incidents that occurred on Friday (August 16, 2024) and directed the local administration to provide the best possible medical assistance to the injured.

Also read:Lightning not a natural disaster, says Centre

While two women lost their lives and seven others, all females, sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Chandamuda village under the Pathalgaon police station area, another woman died similarly in Bagbahar police station limits, an official said.

Police have identified the deceased as Shraddha Yadav (35), Rakhi Painkara (20) and Akhiyaro Minj (40).

Of the seven injured, three were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district, while four were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pathalgaon, he said.

The kin of each of the deceased will be provided with a compensation of ₹4 lakh, the official said.

Deaths by lightning strikes are frequently reported during monsoon from the Surguja division comprising six districts, including Jashpur.

In a post on X, CM Sai on Saturday (August 17, 2024) wrote, “Received the sad news about the death of three women and injuries to many others in incidents of lightning strikes in Jashpur district. The injured women were admitted to hospital by the district administration. Instructions were given to the district administration to provide better treatment to them.”

The CM expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

