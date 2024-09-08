GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three dead, one injured after clash at Ganesh pandal in Chhattisgarh

The police confirmed the arrests of 15 members involved in the brawl

Published - September 08, 2024 10:42 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

RAIPUR

A clash between two groups at a Ganesh pandal in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district left three dead and a fourth injured on Saturday. So far, 15 members involved in the brawl have been arrested.

According to the police, on September 6, as a DJ played at the Purana Sheetla Ganesh Samiti in Nandini Khundini village, a group of friends danced to the music. However, this led to a dispute when some people from the neighbourhood opposed the dancing. The next day, the village elders held a meeting and resolved the issue.

Yet, on Saturday, the dispute resumed when Dhannu Yadav and his friends, those who had stopped the group from dancing, assaulted one Akash, a man from the other group.

“Due to the assault, Karan Yadav, Vasu Yadav, Rajesh Yadav died while being taken to the hospital. Akash has been hospitalised. Dhannu Yadav has been taken into police custody,” the police said.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla confirmed that 15 arrests had been made in connection with the case till Sunday.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:42 pm IST

