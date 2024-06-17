ADVERTISEMENT

Summer vacation in Chhattisgarh schools extended till June 25 due to severe heat

Updated - June 17, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 11:18 am IST - Raipur

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the State capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39° Celsius

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for students of all schools in the State till June 25 in view of the scorching heat, an official said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State's school education department issued an order to this effect late Sunday evening, he said.

Heatwave continues to grip south Bengal, school timings changed

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the State capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39° Celsius, as per the weather department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had earlier declared summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the severe heat conditions currently prevailing in the State, the State government has extended the summer vacation till June 25, the order said.

The schools will reopen from June 26, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological centre in Raipur on Sunday said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state for next four days.

What’s behind the record number of ‘heatwave’ days in north India this year? | In Focus podcast

It said conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon to some more parts of the State during the next four-five days.

On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3° Celsius, Rajnandgaon-39° Celsius, Pendra 40.2° Celsius, Bilaspur 30.8° Celsius, Ambikapur 32.6° Celsius and Jagdalpur 35.2° Celsius, the MeT centre said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US