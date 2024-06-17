Summer vacation in Chhattisgarh schools extended till June 25 due to severe heat

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for students of all schools in the State till June 25 in view of the scorching heat, an official said on Monday.

The State's school education department issued an order to this effect late Sunday evening, he said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the State capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39° Celsius, as per the weather department.

The State government had earlier declared summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15.

Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the severe heat conditions currently prevailing in the State, the State government has extended the summer vacation till June 25, the order said.

The schools will reopen from June 26, it added.

The Meteorological centre in Raipur on Sunday said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state for next four days.

It said conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon to some more parts of the State during the next four-five days.

On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3° Celsius, Rajnandgaon-39° Celsius, Pendra 40.2° Celsius, Bilaspur 30.8° Celsius, Ambikapur 32.6° Celsius and Jagdalpur 35.2° Celsius, the MeT centre said.