Summer vacation in Chhattisgarh schools extended till June 25 due to severe heat

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the State capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39° Celsius

Published - June 17, 2024 11:18 am IST - Raipur

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for students of all schools in the State till June 25 in view of the scorching heat, an official said on Monday.

The State's school education department issued an order to this effect late Sunday evening, he said.

Heatwave continues to grip south Bengal, school timings changed

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the State capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39° Celsius, as per the weather department.

The State government had earlier declared summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15.

Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the severe heat conditions currently prevailing in the State, the State government has extended the summer vacation till June 25, the order said.

The schools will reopen from June 26, it added.

The Meteorological centre in Raipur on Sunday said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state for next four days.

What’s behind the record number of ‘heatwave’ days in north India this year? | In Focus podcast

It said conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon to some more parts of the State during the next four-five days.

On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3° Celsius, Rajnandgaon-39° Celsius, Pendra 40.2° Celsius, Bilaspur 30.8° Celsius, Ambikapur 32.6° Celsius and Jagdalpur 35.2° Celsius, the MeT centre said.

Chhattisgarh / heatwave / school

