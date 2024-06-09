GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT formed to probe cattle transporters’ death in Chhattisgarh

Case of culpable homicide registered; no arrests yet

Published - June 09, 2024 12:05 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder against unknown persons in a lynching case at Arang in Chhattisgarh.

On June 7, Guddu Khan and Chand Miya Khan of Uttar Pradesh were killed and Saddam Qureshi was injured in the Arang area of Raipur. With Mr. Qureshi still not in a condition to provide a statement, the police have not been able to identify the suspects, investigators said on .June 8.

“A 14-member special team has been formed to ensure a detailed investigation. We have registered an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide), 307 (murder attempt) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the IPC,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Raipur) Santosh Singh.

The FIR has been registered suo motu by the police based on information provided by Shoaib, a relative of Chand Miya Khan and Mr. Qureshi, who was privy to phone calls made by them at the time of a purported attack.

Based on the conversation that Mr. Shoaib said that he had with Chand Miya Khan and what he had heard from Mr. Qureshi’s call made to their mutual friend Mohsin, Mr. Shoaib had said a mob, pursuing the three victims in vehicles, had attacked and abused them, ignoring their cries for help. 

“Meanwhile, on the Mahanadi bridge, Arang, when the tyre of our truck burst, unknown people who were chasing us, started abusing and assaulting us on the issue of carrying cattle, due to which I and my two companions got seriously injured. We are unable to move. Someone please come and save us,” the FIR quotes the injured Mr. Qureshi based on what Mr. Shoaib heard on the phone call. 

Mr. Shoaib said that the police had called him to provide his statement. He added that the last rites of the two deceased were scheduled in Saharanpur on June 8.

