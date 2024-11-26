School headmaster, teachers among four held for gang rape of minor in Chhattisgarh

Four men — a primary school headmaster, two school teachers and a forest department staff member — were arrested on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district earlier this month.

Inspector General of Police (Sarguja Range) Ankit Garg confirmed that the accused had been arrested after the police registered a case based on a complaint submitted by the 17-year-old victim.

“We received a complaint on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) in which the role of all four accused have surfaced. We are probing their specific roles and if during investigation, the role of any other accused surfaces, we will probe that too,” said Mr. Garg.

The sexual assault on the girl happened twice according to the purported complaint. “The first time it happened was on November 15 but out of fear, she did not disclose it to anyone. Second time again, she was raped on November 22,” said Mr. Garg.

It is learnt that the incidents happened on different premises.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as two teachers at a government higher secondary school Ashok Kumar Kushwaha and Kushal Singh Parihar, and the headmaster of a government primary school, Devgarh Ravendra Singh Kushwaha, besides the forest department employee Banwari Singh. They face charges under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, which was passed in 2012.