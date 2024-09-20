GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School books sold as scrap in Chhattisgarh; top official suspended

Government sources claimed that Preliminary investigation suggested there was negligence on the part of the Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation’s general manager

Published - September 20, 2024 09:35 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Top official of textbook corporation suspended after visuals of piles of books kept in an open area had surfaced were allegedly sold as scrap. File

Top official of textbook corporation suspended after visuals of piles of books kept in an open area had surfaced were allegedly sold as scrap. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The general manager of Chhattisgarh textbook corporation has been suspended by the government after bundles of freshly printed school books for the ongoing academic session were allegedly sold as scrap. 

Earlier, visuals of piles of these books kept in an open area had surfaced, with the Opposition Congress alleging that the books printed through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation for 2024-25 for free distribution among students in government and private state board schools, were sold as scrap at throwaway prices. 

Government sources claimed that Preliminary investigation suggested there was indeed negligence on the part of Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation’s general manager Prem Prakash Sharma, a State services official, due to which textbooks were sold to a scrap dealer at a paper mill instead of reaching the students those were meant for.

September 20, 2024

