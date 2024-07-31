Ramen Deka sworn in as Chhattisgarh Governor

Ramen Deka on July 31 took oath as the 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur.

Mr. Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and ex-BJP national secretary, succeeded Biswabhusan Harichandan, who held the post since February 2023.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Ramesh Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Deka.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function, he said he will act as a mediator between the State and the Central Government, and will work for the development of Chhattisgarh.

“Today I am happy to be the governor of Chhattisgarh. I will see that Chhattisgarh marches ahead to become a developed State, and for that I will work as a mediator between the Centre and the State government,” he said.

Assam (his home State) and Chhattisgarh have a long relationship and it will grow further, Mr. Deka said, adding that he will try to strengthen the bond between the two states.

“We [Chhattisgarh and Assam] have the same problems. I will first try to understand the geopolitical situation, demography and geography in Chhattisgarh then I will express my views in various subjects,” he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly speaker Raman Singh, State Ministers, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Hailing from Assam, 70-year old Deka was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) twice (in 2009 and 2014) and served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam State unit. He is among the founder members of the BJP.