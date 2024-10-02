People of Chhattisgarh feel cheated under BJP government: Bhupesh Baghel

Slamming Chhattisgarh’s Vishnu Deo Sai government over the issue of law and order, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party Government had made every section of the population feel cheated and insulted.

“Today there is no caste, class or society left that is not feeling insulted under the [Chief Minister] Vishnu Deo Sai government. The people of Chhattisgarh are feeling insulted and cheated,” said Mr. Baghel, referring to recent incidents, including the death of a youth in police custody in Kabirdham district.

He was addressing a rally in the capital marking the conclusion of a six-day padayatra taken out by the Opposition party under its State president Deepak Baij. Called “Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra”, the march was taken out from Giraudpuri in Baloda Bazar - where the desecration of a Jaitkham revered by the Satnami community had sparked violent protests in June - and commenced in Raipur.

The concluding rally was attended by several senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for the State, Sachin Pilot, and former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo.

‘Better track record’

Addressing the rally, Mr. Baij alleged that in its nine months in power, the BJP government had forced the State to burn while claiming that the previous Congress government had a better track record on the law-and-order front.

“This government is going to turn Chhattisgarh into another Manipur. There is constant loot, theft, murder, dacoity, chain snatching and from small girls to mothers and sisters, no one is safe. Mothers and sisters are terrified to go out of the house after 6 p.m.,” he said.

Recapping his yatra experience, Mr. Baij said that people in the far-flung areas were frightened “against the BJP government and the people of Chhattisgarh are resentful and angry against this government”