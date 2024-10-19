ADVERTISEMENT

Paramilitary jawan shoots self, dead during security duty at coal mine in Chhattisgarh

Updated - October 19, 2024 11:14 am IST - Korba

Azad Singh, belonging to the 1st battalion of TSR (a paramilitary force), who was on security duty at coal stock no. 29, shot himself with his service rifle AK-47, in which he died on the spot

PTI

Image used for representation

A jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while he was posted on security duty at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

“The incident took place on Friday (October 18) night at Kusmunda open cast coal mine of South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL- a subsidiary of Coal India),” Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Neha Verma said.

Also Read: Maoists say seven more cadres were killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, taking toll up to 38

“Azad Singh, belonging to the 1st battalion of TSR (a paramilitary force), who was on security duty at coal stock no. 29, shot himself with his service rifle AK-47, in which he died on the spot,” she said.

“After being alerted about it, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem,” she said.

“Singh hailed from Rajasthan and his family members have been informed,” she said.

Public Relations Officer of SECL Sanish Chandra said that according to Singh's colleague, he has been under stress since the last few days due to some family dispute.

However, no suicide note was found and the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers.

