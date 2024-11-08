ADVERTISEMENT

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Published - November 08, 2024 05:11 pm IST - Bijapur

The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation

PTI

Google map image of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh where naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces, on November 8, 2024.

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday (November 8, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, told PTI.

Personnel from the State police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said after the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells and locally made weapons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A search operation was underway in the area, he added.

With this, security forces have gunned down 191 Naxalites in separate encounters in the State’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered following an encounter in a forest along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US