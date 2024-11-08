Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday (November 8, 2024), police said.

The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, told PTI.

Personnel from the State police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The official said after the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells and locally made weapons.

A search operation was underway in the area, he added.

With this, security forces have gunned down 191 Naxalites in separate encounters in the State’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered following an encounter in a forest along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts in the region.

