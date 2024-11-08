 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation

Published - November 08, 2024 05:11 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI
Google map image of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh where naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces, on November 8, 2024.

Google map image of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh where naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces, on November 8, 2024.

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday (November 8, 2024), police said.

The gunfight broke out around 11 a.m. in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, told PTI.

Personnel from the State police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The official said after the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells and locally made weapons.

A search operation was underway in the area, he added.

With this, security forces have gunned down 191 Naxalites in separate encounters in the State’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered following an encounter in a forest along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts in the region.

Published - November 08, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / encounters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.