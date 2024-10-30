GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Published - October 30, 2024 01:59 pm IST - Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

PTI

A 35-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

“The incident took place on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) night in Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits,” a police official here said.

“After being alerted, a police team was sent to the area in the morning,” he said.

Left wing extremism is on its last legs, says Amit Shah at review meet

“As per preliminary information, Naxalites killed Dinesh Pujari, a resident of Putkel, using sharp edged weapons. Pamphlets released by Pamed area committee of Maoists were recovered from the spot in which they accused Pujai of acting as a police informer,” the official said.

“The police have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants,” he added.

With this incident, 53 persons have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division which comprises seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.

