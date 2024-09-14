Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 14, 2024), police said.

“The encounter took place early in the morning in the jungles on a hill near Tumalpad village under Chintagufa police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation,” Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

“Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters — both units of the State police and district force — were involved in the operation,” he said.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite was recovered along with a weapon and a huge cache of Maoist-related material from the spot,” he said.

"The identity of the deceased Naxalite is yet to be ascertained and a search operation is still underway in the area," he added.

“With this incident, a total of 154 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters so far this year in the State’s Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Sukma,” police said.