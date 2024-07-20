ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Updated - July 20, 2024 10:47 am IST

Published - July 20, 2024 10:38 am IST - Raipur

The operation was launched on July 19 night following inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their Jagargunda area committee

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on July 20, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encounter took place in a jungle area on a hill near Tumar Gatta and Singavaram villages under Jagargunda police station limits in the morning when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The operation was launched on July 19 night following inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their Jagargunda area committee, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with one muzzle-loading gun, a wireless set, explosives and Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

With this incident, 142 Naxalites were gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US