Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on July 20, police said.

The encounter took place in a jungle area on a hill near Tumar Gatta and Singavaram villages under Jagargunda police station limits in the morning when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The operation was launched on July 19 night following inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their Jagargunda area committee, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with one muzzle-loading gun, a wireless set, explosives and Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot," he said.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

With this incident, 142 Naxalites were gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, police said.

