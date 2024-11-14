Jungles drenched in red  

Under a muted October sky, 31 bodies of alleged Naxals lie in the open in Karli police lines, a sprawling campus in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada town, in the district of the same name. They were gunned down a day ago by security forces in what has been the biggest anti-Naxal operation in the Maoist-affected State, since Chhattisgarh’s creation in 2000. The police would later revise the estimate of the number of dead to 38, based on a Naxal statement.

For a scene that reeks of death, there is a strange upbeat chaos: policemen high-five each other, journalists quiz them, there are some clipped voices about the possibility of rain. As the day progresses, the stench gets stronger because the bodies lie in the open. Many of the facilities in the Karli police complex are named after policemen who were killed by Naxals. Now, it is the scene of photo ops with the bodies. From the 1960s, forest-dwelling marginalised communities, mostly tribal, have waged an armed struggle against the state, in a communist-led separatist movement that originated in West Bengal.

A policeman says blithely, “Is se bhi bada karenge (We will go even bigger the next time).” This operation was conducted near Thulthuli and Gawadi villages in adjoining Narayanpur district. Here, phone networks are sketchy and only dirt tracks through dense jungles lead to the villages.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party was voted into the State to form the government. This year, the crackdown has been unprecedented: the bodies of 192 people allegedly Maoists — 125 men and 67 women — have been recovered. Up to 762 have been arrested, 745 have surrendered, and 207 weapons seized in 2024 alone. In 2023, there were 20 killings; 30 in 2022, 51 in 2021, and 41 in 2020. In April this year 29 Maoists were gunned down in Kanker district, considered a major anti-Naxal operation — ANO, in police jargon.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Naya Raipur, a new township adjoining Chhattisgarh’s capital, that Naxalism will be ended in the State by March 2026. The Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P. feels this is realistic. “This year so far has been one of the biggest operational years. Now that the monsoon is over, we will restart operations on a major scale.”

Behind his confidence is a new strategy: about 190 camps have been set up in Naxal strongholds, ensuring “deeper penetration” in the dense jungles of Bastar, in Chhattisgarh’s south, bordering Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. The camps obstruct Maoist movement and meetings, and disrupt crucial supply routes. Set up in a 7- to 8-kilometre radius of villages, these camps hamper recruitment efforts and weaken their organisational reach.

Action and attention

Gawadi village is about 20 km from Orchha block that has a police station and a lone bus stop. Like most villages embedded in forests, it takes at least four hours on a two-wheeler and on foot, to reach. It lies across seven rivulets and muddy, rocky paths.

For villagers, even accessing basics such as a ration shop or health facilities could mean a challenging trail that takes a whole day. There is provision for children to study in residential schools in the district headquarters or a development block, but many drop out.

Jira Usendi, in his late 20s, is back in Gawadi after working as a labourer in Maharashtra’s Nagpur for a few months. He is one of the few who has lived outside the village. “My heart was in the Abujhmad forests,” he says. He hopes the violence will end, so that his six-year-old child can have a better future. Usendi is against setting up new camps near the village. “From my childhood, I have heard in ghotuls (tribal youth dormitories run by the community) that if security forces make a base here, they will take our lands away. Also, the police come here and torture us when they question us for having links with Naxals; the Naxalites also torture us.”

Ramesh, a Jagdalpur-based ex-Maoist, originally from undivided Andhra Pradesh, surrendered in 2000 along with his wife. He is now a gardener in the city’s municipal corporation. Previously called Badranna, he says, “The influence of the Maoists is waning, but the government’s penetration in the forest will only lead to deforestation and mining. The existing inequality will become worse.”

There is rudimentary development around the areas of the camps. In some villages there are Jal Jeevan Mission water tanks equipped with solar pumps. The administration and the police say that new camps for security forces will also act as development centres for the villagers, making it easier for them to access basic amenities. These camp sites will turn into hubs for basic healthcare and supplies of daily needs. They also say that it is local support and intelligence they are receiving that has contributed to the crackdown.

However, in villages, people still visit Naxal memorials that resemble tomb stones, and there are painted slogans appealing to people to boycott elections. The People’s Union for Civil Liberties, founded by socialist and political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, and the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan question the scale of operations. They have put out a statement questioning the number of killings, arrests, and surrenders, saying that “the government itself estimates that the number of Maoists is only 1,500...” which would “indicate that Naxalism has been wiped out”.

Girish Kant Pandey, the principal of a government college in Bemetara district, who is known in Chhattisgarh for his research work on the Maoist conflict, says that while the government’s latest approach might prevent Naxalism from spreading, only dialogue can bring about a resolution. “The people being killed are low-rung Maoists. The top leaders are either in jail in different parts of the country or are underground. The government will have to shift all of them to a common jail and then begin talks,” he says. He also advocates a surrender policy, involving livelihoods and better living conditions. While one such policy is in the works in Chhattisgarh, details have not been revealed yet.

Nuts and bolts

A senior police officer in Dantewada, a district known for its ancient temples and ponds, talks about the year-long strategy that went into the capture and killing of the alleged Maoists. He cites the term Chakravyuha, the details of which he cannot disclose. He does say that at its core, “It involves assigning a clear role to every person. This keeps the operation organised with a structured form.” This has reduced casualties of jawans too.

He also cites a technology upgrade, such as the adoption of long-range drones which can survey an area up to 25 km in tree-covered terrain, and send real-time inputs. This year, security forces in Bastar have received sophisticated weapons from the Central Armed Police Forces.

He says there is now joint, coordinated action with neighbouring Andhra and Odisha, also a part of the red corridor. In August this year, in a response to a question in Parliament, the Central government said left-wing-extremist (LWE)-affected districts had reduced from 126 across 10 States in 2013 (the year before the BJP government came in for the first time) to 38 districts across nine States, in April 2024. Up to June 2024, LWE violence was reported from 89 police stations across 30 districts.

Sundarraj talks about the locally raised District Reserve Guards, surrendered Naxals who now lead operations, and are familiar with the terrain, and language and customs of the tribes. “To strengthen this expertise, the CRPF has also recruited a dedicated Bastar Battalion, made up of local recruits. Additionally, we have established a jungle warfare training centre in Kanker, where forces undergo rigorous preparation tailored for combat in dense forest environments.”

Another senior police officer points out that there is now more funding under the Special Central Assistance to support tribal development, and Security Related Expenditure budgets given to combat areas and special States. “Also, there is alignment between the Centre and the State.” Previously, the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, with the BJP returning in its fourth stint since the State’s formation in 2000. “Funds matter because human intelligence is a cost-intensive process. We have seen Maharashtra and Telangana [that also see LWE] benefitting by pumping in additional money,” he says.

Doubts and differences

While senior officers are upbeat, even boastful, those closer to the action feel it is difficult to put a date to the end of the Naxal movement that began as a tribal peasant uprising against landlords in 1967, in Naxalbari in West Bengal. A junior officer from one of the affected districts, says, “There are many more challenging areas to reach, in terms of terrain. There, even setting up camps close by may take years.”

Pandey dismisses the 2026 date, saying such deadlines have been given in the past too. “The problem is multi-pronged and military successes are only a small part of it. The government will need to set up smaller goals, such as by this day we will free up this police station area or this district, and then move accordingly. Otherwise such deadlines are only vague assertions. Encounters may only check their spread,” he says.

Some encounters have been mired in controversy. In Pidia village, Bijapur district, family members of 12 alleged Maoists killed have vehemently questioned the killings. They have alleged that innocent villagers collecting tendu leaves, for their livelihood, were among those killed by the police. Dantewada-based social activist and lawyer Bela Bhatia had accompanied the family members of some of those killed to the police station to file an FIR, but the police refused to file one. Bhatia is one of the few who still speaks out against the state. Many activists who raised their voices for the tribals earlier are now reluctant, fearing a crackdown.

The Pidia encounter was raised by the members of the Opposition Congress in the State Assembly too. There are allegations from other areas too. In Bijapur’s Lendra village, Kamli Kunjam, in her early 20s, was shot dead in an encounter on April 2. Her family says she could neither hear nor speak.

“My daughter was not a Maoist. She was undergoing medical treatment. I have a son who has the same condition. On the day of the encounter, a group of men came to our house and took Kamli away after ransacking the house. When I protested, they said they would bring her back. The next day we were informed by the police that she was killed,” says Somli Kunjam, Kamli’s mother.

Sundarraj denies all these allegations and says that her presence with other Maoists — there were 12 killed in that encounter — and the recovery of her body with a uniform, established her links with the banned outfit, the Communist Party of India (Maoist), one of several socio-political organisations banned in India. Many alleged Maoists carry rewards on their heads, cumulatively amounting to nearly ₹9.6 crore, a sum most wouldn’t have seen in their lifetime.

