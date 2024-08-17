Going back on its promises, government finalising plans to privatise Chhattisgarh steel plant: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Saturday (August 17, 2024) claimed that the government has gone back on its promise and is finalising plans to privatise the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Bastar after "failing to heed the words" of the State's political leadership.

The Opposition party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X a media report that claimed the Union Ministry of Finance is likely to invite financial bids for Chhattisgarh-based NMDC Steel (NSL) in the next two months.

"Kya hua tera waada, Woh kasam woh irada! It appears that NMDC Steel in Bastar will now definitely be privatised before the end of FY25.

"Aap chronology samajhiye: On October 3, 2023, the non-biological PM inaugurated the Steel Plant and promised that the Nagarnar Steel Plant is the property of the people of Bastar and will remain with them," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

In the same post, the Congress leader said, "On October 19, 2023, Swayambhu Chanakya reiterated the PM's promise that the NMDC's Bastar Steel Plant won't be privatised." Mr. Ramesh pointed out that there has been a consensus in Chhattisgarh that the steel plant should not be sold.

“Former BJP Chief Minister Raman Singh had written to the Prime Minister in April 2017, objecting to the privatisation of the plant,” he said.

Former Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also written to the Prime Minister objecting to the privatisation of the plant on multiple occasions and had even offered to have the State government take on responsibility for its operations at the NITI Aayog meeting with the Prime Minister on February 21, 2021, Mr. Ramesh said.

"After failing to heed the words of the State's political leadership, and going back on their own promises, the non-biological PM and his government are now finalising plans to sell the Nagarnar Steel Plant. Who may well buy it is another story," Mr. Ramesh said.

He also shared a media report from October 2023 quoting Home Minister Amit Shah as saying that the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)-owned Nagarnar Steel Plant will not be privatised.