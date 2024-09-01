GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four of family die by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa

Police say they are looking at all angles, including financial crunch and outstanding debt

Published - September 01, 2024 10:18 pm IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple and their two sons allegedly died by suicide in their house in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The reason behind the extreme step is under investigation but the police said they were looking at all angles, including financial crunch and outstanding debt.

According to the police, Panchram Yadav (66), a former office-bearer of the Congress’s district unit, along with his wife Dinesh Nandini (55), and sons Suraj (27) and Neeraj (32), was found dead in their residence in the Bodha Talab area.

Panchram was a contractor for civil works, while his sons had started a fabrication business recently. Both the sons were unmarried.

On August 30, a neighbour suspected something was amiss when she found the gate closed for a prolonged period of time and raised an alarm. 

Rushed to hospitals

The police reached the spot and broke open the door where they found all members in a critical condition and rushed them to different hospitals.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said Mr. Neeraj was shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, and the three others were taken to a private hospital but all four died during treatment. 

No suicide note was found at the spot and so far, any relative has been able to provide concrete information about the possible reasons, Mr. Jaiswal said. However, local sources claimed that the sons had suffered loss in their business and the family was under debt.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.