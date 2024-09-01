Four of family die by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa

An elderly couple and their two sons allegedly died by suicide in their house in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The reason behind the extreme step is under investigation but the police said they were looking at all angles, including financial crunch and outstanding debt.

According to the police, Panchram Yadav (66), a former office-bearer of the Congress’s district unit, along with his wife Dinesh Nandini (55), and sons Suraj (27) and Neeraj (32), was found dead in their residence in the Bodha Talab area.

Panchram was a contractor for civil works, while his sons had started a fabrication business recently. Both the sons were unmarried.

On August 30, a neighbour suspected something was amiss when she found the gate closed for a prolonged period of time and raised an alarm.

Rushed to hospitals

The police reached the spot and broke open the door where they found all members in a critical condition and rushed them to different hospitals.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said Mr. Neeraj was shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, and the three others were taken to a private hospital but all four died during treatment.

No suicide note was found at the spot and so far, any relative has been able to provide concrete information about the possible reasons, Mr. Jaiswal said. However, local sources claimed that the sons had suffered loss in their business and the family was under debt.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.