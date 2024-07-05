GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas inside well in Chhattisgarh

A team of State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) has been roped in to fish out the bodies from the well

Published - July 05, 2024 11:34 am IST - Janjgir-Champa

PTI

Five people died due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, July 5, 2024, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning in Kikirda village under the Birra police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Jaiswal, Ramesh Patel, Rajendra Patel, Jitendra Patel and Tikeshwar Chandra, Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur Range) Sanjeev Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, Jaiswal entered the well to take out a wooden strip after it fell into it. When he fainted, his family member shouted for help following which three others from the Patel family entered the water body, he said.

When all four did not come out, Chandra entered the well but he also became unconscious, following which locals alerted police, the official said.

A team of State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) has been roped in to fish out the bodies from the well, Mr. Shukla said.

“Prima facie it seems that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well,” he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Related Topics

disaster and accident / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.