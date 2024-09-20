FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over statements on Sikhs in India

Multiple First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in various districts of Chhattisgarh over his recent statements on the Sikh community made during the leader’s recent visit to the U.S. According to the police, Mr. Gandhi has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Cases have been filed in the capital Raipur and a couple of other cities, including Bilaspur and Durg, with police sources adding that more such FIRs were in the process. “In all these cases, Mr. Gandhi was booked under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult religious beliefs or outrage religious feelings of any class) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer.

Amarjeet Singh Chhabra — a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the complainant in the case lodged in Raipur — said that by making the remark whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear a turban or a ‘kada’ and go to Gurdwara in India, the Congress leader had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community in India. Such FIRs have been lodged in other parts of the country too.

