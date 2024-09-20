GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over statements on Sikhs in India

A spokesperson of the ruling BJP and the complainant in the case said that by making remarks on Sikhs, the Congress leader had hurt the religious sentiments of the community

Published - September 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Rahul Gandhi was booked under sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. File

Rahul Gandhi was booked under sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in various districts of Chhattisgarh over his recent statements on the Sikh community made during the leader’s recent visit to the U.S. According to the police, Mr. Gandhi has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Cases have been filed in the capital Raipur and a couple of other cities, including Bilaspur and Durg, with police sources adding that more such FIRs were in the process. “In all these cases, Mr. Gandhi was booked under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult religious beliefs or outrage religious feelings of any class) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer.

Amarjeet Singh Chhabra — a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the complainant in the case lodged in Raipur — said that by making the remark whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear a turban or a ‘kada’ and go to Gurdwara in India, the Congress leader had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community in India. Such FIRs have been lodged in other parts of the country too.

Published - September 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.