GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engine of empty passenger train derails after hitting fallen tree in Chhattisgarh; driver injured

“The loco pilot sustained bruises in the accident,” a railway official said

Published - July 26, 2024 12:11 pm IST - Kanker

PTI
The locomotive hit a huge banyan tree that had fallen on the track due to incessant rainfall in Chhattisgarh, causing the derailment of its two front wheels.

The locomotive hit a huge banyan tree that had fallen on the track due to incessant rainfall in Chhattisgarh, causing the derailment of its two front wheels.

“The engine of an empty passenger train derailed after hitting a giant tree that had fallen on the track in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on July 25, causing minor injuries to the loco pilot,” officials said.

U.P. train derailment highlights | Two dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails; Modi govt systematically jeopardised rail safety, says Kharge

“The incident took place in the early hours between Bhanupratappur and Gudum villages when the empty DEMU passenger train was heading towards Antagarh (Kanker district) from Dallirajhara (Balod district),” a railway official said. The train, which runs from Antagarh to Raipur, was scheduled to leave for the capital at 4.30 a.m. from Antagarh.

The locomotive hit a huge banyan tree that had fallen on the track due to incessant rainfall in the area for the last few days, causing the derailment of its two front wheels. “The loco pilot sustained bruises in the accident,” he said.

Goods train derails near Bhubaneswar railway station

“After being alerted, railway and security personnel were rushed to the site, located in the Naxal-hit area and the exercise to put it on track was launched,” he said. “The locomotive was rerailed around 10 a.m. after the downed tree was cleared,” he said.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / railway / railway accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.