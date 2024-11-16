Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday (November 16, 2024), a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out in anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are involved in the operation, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway and further details were awaited, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.