Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Updated - November 16, 2024 01:00 pm IST - Raipur

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out in anti-Naxalite operation

PTI

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday (November 16, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out in anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are involved in the operation, he said.

Security personnel kill three Naxalites in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway and further details were awaited, he added.

Chhattisgarh / India

