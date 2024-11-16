 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out in anti-Naxalite operation

Updated - November 16, 2024 01:00 pm IST - Raipur

PTI

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday (November 16, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out in anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are involved in the operation, he said.

Security personnel kill three Naxalites in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway and further details were awaited, he added.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.