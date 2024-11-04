Chhattisgarh’s Industrial Policy 2024-29: Forging a future of self-sufficiency and economic resilience

Chhattisgarh, known for its rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources, is embarking on a significant industrial journey. This path opens up new opportunities for the people of the State while marking a crucial step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and self-sufficient India. Our Industrial Policy 2024-29 aligns with the “Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision@2047”, aiming to transform the State into a self-reliant industrial hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on the State’s foundation day, the new policy introduces special provisions for surrendered Naxals, women, and the third gender community, marking a commitment to inclusivity in development.

This policy is not only designed to accelerate economic growth but also to empower those groups that have often been left behind in the progress stream. By fostering industrial development, we seek to give every citizen a chance to participate in and benefit from economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key highlights of the policy include a special package for the economic empowerment of the third gender community, surrendered Naxals, and women, helping them integrate into the mainstream of society. This package aims to provide support and training for these groups to start new journeys toward self-reliance.

One primary objective is to rehabilitate surrendered Naxals, offering new hope and opportunities. A special incentive package provides entrepreneurship training and financial assistance, enabling individuals to leave behind conflict and regain respect through meaningful work and community involvement.

New avenues will be created for the third gender community, offering support and training to build independent futures. With government-backed financial assistance and incentives, individuals from this community can establish their own enterprises, breaking through long-standing social and economic barriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women, who play an essential role in Chhattisgarh’s social and economic life, are a vital focus of this new policy. We have included measures to support women entrepreneurs through investment concessions, tax exemptions, and financial assistance.

In addition, targeted training programmes will equip women with the skills needed for self-employment and business management. This initiative is aimed at empowering women to successfully operate enterprises and achieve economic independence.

Balanced growth

To foster entrepreneurship across sectors, the policy also raises the grant subsidy from 18%-20% to 30%-35%, providing a substantial boost to new enterprises and small businesses. Additionally, a special fund of ₹50 crore has been set aside to support start-ups, helping turn innovative ideas into tangible enterprises.

ADVERTISEMENT

To streamline processes, we have introduced a simplified “Single Window System 2.0”, digitising permissions, licences, and registrations across various government departments. This system is designed to make investment processes quicker and easier, attracting significant investments and promoting sustainable growth.

Incentives are being extended to small, medium, and large industries, with a focus on strengthening logistics and establishing new industrial zones and clusters. This initiative supports balanced growth and the development of industrial clusters across the State, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses.

Another crucial aspect of the policy is the focus on pollution-free industries, with specific emphasis on manufacturing electric vehicles and environmentally friendly products. This commitment ensures that Chhattisgarh’s growth is not only economically significant but also environmentally sustainable.

Through this new industrial policy, Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as a strong, self-reliant State. As we celebrate the first year of our government, we are moving systematically under Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India, striving toward the ideal of “Developed India – Developed Chhattisgarh”. We are confident that the day is not far when Chhattisgarh will be recognised as a developed State, making substantial contributions to the vision of a prosperous India.

(The Writer is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.