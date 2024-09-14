ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh to introduce medical education in Hindi from 2024-25

Updated - September 14, 2024 09:02 pm IST - RAIPUR

Noting that the announcement was made on the occasion of Hindi Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the true significance of the event was in advancing and promoting Hindi in all spheres of governance, administration, and education 

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Chhattisgah Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday (September 14, 2024) announced that the State would introduce medical education in Hindi across its government medical colleges.

Making the announcement at a press conference at his residence office, Mr. Sai said it would be implemented from the academic year 2024-25. “MBBS courses will be available in Hindi. Necessary textbooks in Hindi will be provided to students as per the directives given to the Health Department,” said the Chief Minister. State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal was also present.

Should medicine be taught in the local languages?

Noting that the announcement was made on the occasion of Hindi Day, Mr. Sai said the true significance of the event was in advancing and promoting Hindi in all spheres of governance, administration, and education. 

Medical education in Hindi will bring big positive change: PM Modi

A government official added that in the initial stage, only MBBS courses would be covered.

“With ten government medical colleges in the State, this move is expected to greatly benefit students from rural backgrounds who are primarily from Hindi-medium schools and face difficulties with English. Providing education in their native language will enhance their understanding and strengthen their foundation as future medical professionals,” said Mr. Sai.

While affirming his commitment towards implementing this policy at every level in Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said the initiative of introducing medical education in Hindi was inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s announcement in February 2022 during a rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in this regard.

Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students

In 2022, the neighbouring State of Madhya Pradesh under then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had made a similar announcement. The State developed Hindi textbooks by constituting a Hindi medical cell and getting doctors from government medical colleges to translate books from English. While the Madhya Pradesh government too had argued in favour of educating in local languages, a section of doctors had expressed concerns about losing out on opportunities in other States, where medical education was being imparted in English.

