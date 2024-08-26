Chhattisgarh recommends CBI probe into the Mahadev betting app scam

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday (August 26, 2024) said that the State government would transfer cases related to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Sharma, 70 cases related to the alleged Mahadev app scam were lodged at different police stations in Chhattisgarh and one case is with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which would be bundled and handed over to the CBI. A notification regarding the same had been issued last week, he added.

Notably, corruption allegations against the then Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government had emerged as one of the main themes in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the Assembly elections in late 2023, and the alleged Mahadev betting app scam was key among those allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been probing money laundering cases linked to the Mahadev app scam and days before the election, the ED had issued a statement that it was probing an alleged payment of about ₹508 crore by the Mahadev betting app promoters, who are facing serious criminal charges, to Mr. Baghel over a period of time. The latter had dismissed these allegations. The ED projected the proceeds of crime at ₹6,000 crore.

The various First Information Reports (FIRs) registered are under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1958 (amended in 2018), Sections 4,7,8, and 11 of the Gambling Act, 1867 (amended to the Public Gambling MP Amendment Act, 1976) in police stations ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau)/EOW of Raipur district, the government’s notification states.

Mr. Sharma, who handles the State Home portfolio, said the scam was a multi-State matter and not restricted to Chhattisgarh.

“No leniency will be shown and strict action will be taken. I believe [the accused persons] based abroad will be brought back,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.