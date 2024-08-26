GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh recommends CBI probe into the Mahadev betting app scam

Corruption allegations against the then Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government had emerged as one of the main themes in the BJP’s campaign in the Assembly elections in late 2023, and the alleged Mahadev betting app scam was key among those allegations

Updated - August 26, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 10:06 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the State government would transfer cases related to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the State government would transfer cases related to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday (August 26, 2024) said that the State government would transfer cases related to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

According to Mr. Sharma, 70 cases related to the alleged Mahadev app scam were lodged at different police stations in Chhattisgarh and one case is with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which would be bundled and handed over to the CBI. A notification regarding the same had been issued last week, he added. 

Notably, corruption allegations against the then Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government had emerged as one of the main themes in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the Assembly elections in late 2023, and the alleged Mahadev betting app scam was key among those allegations. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been probing money laundering cases linked to the Mahadev app scam and days before the election, the ED had issued a statement that it was probing an alleged payment of about ₹508 crore by the Mahadev betting app promoters, who are facing serious criminal charges, to Mr. Baghel over a period of time. The latter had dismissed these allegations. The ED projected the proceeds of crime at ₹6,000 crore.

The various First Information Reports (FIRs) registered are under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1958 (amended in 2018), Sections 4,7,8, and 11 of the Gambling Act, 1867 (amended to the Public Gambling MP Amendment Act, 1976) in police stations ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau)/EOW of Raipur district, the government’s notification states.

Mr. Sharma, who handles the State Home portfolio, said the scam was a multi-State matter and not restricted to Chhattisgarh.

“No leniency will be shown and strict action will be taken. I believe [the accused persons] based abroad will be brought back,” he said.

