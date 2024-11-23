ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh bypoll results 2024: BJP candidate leading in Raipur City South

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:36 am IST - Raipur

BJP's Mr. Soni was leading by a margin of 785 votes against Congress candidate Mr. Sharma after the first round of counting

PTI

A voter gets his voting documents verified as he arrives to cast his vote for the Chhattisgarh by-election, at a polling station in Raipur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni was leading by 785 votes over Congress rival Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh in the first round of counting of votes, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Saturday (November 23, 2024), they said.

Follow Bypolls election results LIVE updates on November 23

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are striving to win the constituency, where the by-election was necessitated after sitting BJP legislator and former State Minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to Lok Sabha from Raipur parliamentary constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting of votes in the bypoll in Raipur City South seat began at 8 a.m. at the Government Engineering College Sejbahar here, where adequate number of security personnel have been deployed, a poll official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the early trends, BJP's Mr. Soni was leading by a margin of 785 votes against Congress candidate Mr. Sharma after the first round of counting, he said.

Mr. Soni secured 3,583 votes, while Mr. Sharma got 2,798 votes after the first round of counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A voter turnout of 50.50% was recorded in the bypoll held on November 13 for the seat located in Raipur district.

Though 30 contestants were in the fray, the main fight was between the BJP and the Congress.

In the last year's assembly election, Mr. Agrawal had secured 1,09,263 votes in Raipur City South seat and won by the highest margin of 67,719 votes against his nearest Congress rival.

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in the last year's state polls, winning 54 seats out of 90 in the State while the Congress had won 35 and Gondwana Gantantra Party bagged one seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US