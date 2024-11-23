 />

Chhattisgarh bypoll results 2024: BJP candidate leading in Raipur City South

BJP's Mr. Soni was leading by a margin of 785 votes against Congress candidate Mr. Sharma after the first round of counting

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:36 am IST - Raipur

A voter gets his voting documents verified as he arrives to cast his vote for the Chhattisgarh by-election, at a polling station in Raipur on Wednesday.

BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni was leading by 785 votes over Congress rival Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh in the first round of counting of votes, officials said.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Saturday (November 23, 2024), they said.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are striving to win the constituency, where the by-election was necessitated after sitting BJP legislator and former State Minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to Lok Sabha from Raipur parliamentary constituency.

The counting of votes in the bypoll in Raipur City South seat began at 8 a.m. at the Government Engineering College Sejbahar here, where adequate number of security personnel have been deployed, a poll official said.

As per the early trends, BJP's Mr. Soni was leading by a margin of 785 votes against Congress candidate Mr. Sharma after the first round of counting, he said.

Mr. Soni secured 3,583 votes, while Mr. Sharma got 2,798 votes after the first round of counting.

A voter turnout of 50.50% was recorded in the bypoll held on November 13 for the seat located in Raipur district.

Though 30 contestants were in the fray, the main fight was between the BJP and the Congress.

In the last year's assembly election, Mr. Agrawal had secured 1,09,263 votes in Raipur City South seat and won by the highest margin of 67,719 votes against his nearest Congress rival.

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in the last year's state polls, winning 54 seats out of 90 in the State while the Congress had won 35 and Gondwana Gantantra Party bagged one seat.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:35 am IST

