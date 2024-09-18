Chhattisgarh police constable shoots two colleagues dead, injures two others

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) police constable shot dead two of his colleagues at a police camp in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) morning. Two others were also injured in the firing. Police have arrested the constable and are investigating to find out the motive.

Inspector General of Police [Sarguja Range] Ankit Garg said the incident happened around 11 a.m. at a camp in Bhutahi Mor. “Constable Ajay Sidar shot at his fellow constables in which two – Rupesh Patel and Sandeep Pandey – died and two others were injured. Both the injured are out of danger and have been brought to Kusmi for treatment…,” Mr. Garg said. The injured constables are Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel.

The Bravo Company of CAF has been deployed at the camp to check the Naxal movement.

Mr. Garg said that Mr. Sidar, a 24-year-old from Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, was taken into custody and the police conducted preliminary investigations at the spot.

A police officer part of the investigating team said the group of personnel was having their meal in a barrack when the incident took place. There were reports of Mr. Sidar having an altercation with Mr. Patel over being denied chilli, but investigators hinted that the issue must be something deep-rooted.

“However, since there were only a few personnel [present at the scene] and we are yet to sequence the information from the accused and the injured jawans, we need some more time to ascertain the facts,” said the officer.

