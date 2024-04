April 05, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Raipur

A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area, an official said.

Police and firefighters are present on the spot and trying to douse the fire. Meanwhile, people vacated their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out.

No deaths or casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

