Chhattisgarh: Heavy rainfall in Sukma cuts off villages, soldiers step in to assist

Published - September 07, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Sukma (Chhattisgarh)

ANI

Heavy rainfall in Sukma district has caused rivers and streams to overflow, cutting off dozens of villages from the main areas. According to reports, this has made it difficult for villagers to access essential services and reach the district headquarters.

Security personnel stationed in the region are ensuring the safety of the people. As part of their duty and through humanitarian efforts, they are providing help wherever needed. Further reports indicate that soldiers were seen helping villagers cross a flooded stream near Nagaram, in the Chintalnar police station area.

Further details are awaited.

