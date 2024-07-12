Chhattisgarh has not benefited from mining, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has sought additional financial support to bridge the gap with more developed States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to members of the 16th Finance Commission and its chairperson Arvind Panagariya on July 11, Mr. Sai highlighted the unique security and geographical challenges the State is facing.

Chhattisgarh is the second of the 28 States the Commission members are scheduled to visit to assess economic issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that due to difficult geographical conditions, the State has to spend more to develop its infrastructure. “We have to spend additional money to deal with the damage caused to the environment and health-related side effects of mining.”

He said that “due to the consumption and destination-based tax system, Chhattisgarh does not benefit from mining activities because these benefits flow to States where value-addition is taking place and minerals are being consumed,” a Government statement quoted him as saying.

He sought a special grant accounting for the State’s special conditions and requirements . “The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh is a new State, which is tribal-dominated, and affected by Maoism. More financial resources will be required to bring Chhattisgarh on par with developed States,” the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.