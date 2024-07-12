GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh has not benefited from mining, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

More financial resources will be required to bring Chhattisgarh on par with developed States, CM Vishnu Deo Sai told members of the 16th Finance Commission  

Published - July 12, 2024 04:43 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. File

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has sought additional financial support to bridge the gap with more developed States.

Speaking to members of the 16th Finance Commission and its chairperson Arvind Panagariya on July 11, Mr. Sai highlighted the unique security and geographical challenges the State is facing.

Chhattisgarh is the second of the 28 States the Commission members are scheduled to visit to assess economic issues.

The Chief Minister said that due to difficult geographical conditions, the State has to spend more to develop its infrastructure. “We have to spend additional money to deal with the damage caused to the environment and health-related side effects of mining.”

He said that “due to the consumption and destination-based tax system, Chhattisgarh does not benefit from mining activities because these benefits flow to States where value-addition is taking place and minerals are being consumed,” a Government statement quoted him as saying. 

He sought a special grant accounting for the State’s special conditions and requirements . “The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh is a new State, which is tribal-dominated, and affected by Maoism. More financial resources will be required to bring Chhattisgarh on par with developed States,” the statement added. 

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / state budget and tax

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.