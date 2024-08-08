GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh govt. to develop fourth tiger reserve in State

Currently, Chhattisgarh has three tiger reserves — Indravati in Bijapur district, Udanti-Sitanadi in Gariaband and Achanakmar in Mungeli

Updated - August 08, 2024 05:29 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 05:14 am IST - Raipur

Shubhomoy Sikdar
The Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh will span 2,829.387 sq.km..

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced that it would establish a new tiger reserve, making it the fourth such reserve in the forest-rich State. 

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, clearing the decks for a project for which the  National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given its in-principle approval a decade ago.

Named Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve — after  integrating the regions of Guru Ghasidas National Park and Tamor Pingla Sanctuary located in the districts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Koriya, Surajpur, and Balrampur, it will cover 2,829.387 sq.km., an official statement said.

The decision comes following the recommendations of the State Wildlife Board and the concurrence of the National Tiger Conservation Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, the statement added. 

“The formation of this tiger reserve will foster eco-tourism in the State and create various employment opportunities for villagers residing in the core and buffer zones, as guides, tourist vehicle operators, and resort managers. Additionally, the National Project Tiger Authority will provide an extra budget for the reserve’s operations, which will facilitate new livelihood development projects in the surrounding villages,” said the statement.  

Currently, Chhattisgarh has three tiger reserves — Indravati in Bijapur district, Udanti-Sitanadi in Gariaband and Achanakmar in Mungeli. 

