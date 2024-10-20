Chhattisgarh gets new airport connecting northern tribal belt to cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 20, 2024) virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya Airport at Darima in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district. The government believes the air connectivity will provide easier access to residents of Surguja as well as nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur to major cities across the country.

An official statement said the upgrade of the airstrip at the Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur was carried out under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. It said the airport spanned across 365 acres and was constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore and the terminal building had been expanded to cater to an estimated capacity of 5,00,000 passengers annually.

The airport in the Darima area will be the fourth in the State after Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur and has been named after goddess Mahamaya who is widely worshipped in the region, with Surguja district also being the home to a historical temple dedicated to the Hindu deity.

A crucial step: CM

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who attended the virtual inauguration along with Governor Ramen Deka and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, described the inauguration as a crucial step in integrating the tribal communities and remote areas of Chhattisgarh into the mainstream of development.

“It will provide the people of this region with new opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment. We take pride in contributing to the dream of a developed India by 2047. Air connectivity will not only simplify travel but also strengthen the local economy,” said the Chief Minister.

A government official said flights would connect Surguja to cities such as Raipur, Jagdalpur, Jabalpur, Kolkata and Delhi.