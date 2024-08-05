ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM's nephew drowns in waterfall in Kabirdham district

Published - August 05, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kawardha

As per preliminary information, he entered the waterfall and fell into the deep water

PTI

The 20-year-old nephew of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao drowned in a waterfall in Kabirdham district, police said on August 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tushar Sahu drowned in Rani Dahra waterfall under Bodla police station limits during an outing with friends on August 4 evening, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

As per preliminary information, he entered the waterfall and fell into the deep water, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team was rushed to the spot, and a search was launched to trace Tushar, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This morning, divers found the body stuck under a rock in the waters and fished it out, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the death was due to drowning, and further investigation is on, he added.

Tushar, a resident of Bemetara town in neighbouring Bemetara district, was the son of the Deputy Chief Minister's sister, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US