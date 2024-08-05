GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM's nephew drowns in waterfall in Kabirdham district

As per preliminary information, he entered the waterfall and fell into the deep water

Published - August 05, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kawardha

PTI

The 20-year-old nephew of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao drowned in a waterfall in Kabirdham district, police said on August 5.

Tushar Sahu drowned in Rani Dahra waterfall under Bodla police station limits during an outing with friends on August 4 evening, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

As per preliminary information, he entered the waterfall and fell into the deep water, he said.

A police team was rushed to the spot, and a search was launched to trace Tushar, he said.

This morning, divers found the body stuck under a rock in the waters and fished it out, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the death was due to drowning, and further investigation is on, he added.

Tushar, a resident of Bemetara town in neighbouring Bemetara district, was the son of the Deputy Chief Minister's sister, police said.

Chhattisgarh

