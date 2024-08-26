GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh: 25 Naxalites, including 5 with total bounty of ₹28 lakh, surrender in Bijapur

“They surrendered citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and atrocities on tribal by leaders of the outlawed movement”

Published - August 26, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI

Twenty-five Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹28 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday (August 26, 2024), a senior police official said.

The 25 ultras, who were active in Gangloor and Bhairamgarh area committees of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), include two women, the official added.

"The two women, Shambati Madkam (23) and Jyoti Punem (27), and Mahesh Telam were active in company no. 2 of the Maoists and carried rewards of ₹8 lakh each on their heads. Madkam has been active in the movement since 2012 and was allegedly involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in Sukma in which 17 personnel lost their lives. She was also involved in the Tekalgudem (Bijapur) attack in which 22 security personnel were killed in 2021," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

"Punem and Telam were allegedly involved in an encounter in Pidia village in Bijapur in May this year in which 12 Naxalites were gunned down. Vishnu Kartam alias Monu (29), section deputy commander of platoon no. 16 'B', and Jaidev Podiam (18), Mirtur LOS (local organization squad) PLGA member, were carrying rewards of ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively," the SP informed.

Two others who surrendered, Guddu Kakem (20) and Sudru Punem (32), were carrying rewards of ₹10,000 each on their heads, the official added.

They surrendered citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and atrocities on tribal by leaders of the outlawed movement, he said, adding those who laid down down arms were assisted ₹25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy.

"With this surrender, 170 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district this year. Besides, 346 Maoists have been arrested in the district during the same period," the SP said.

