Chhatisgarh rolls out red carpet for industries, will fund pilgrimage for the elderly  

RAIPUR

In a bid to diversify Chhattisgarh’s industrial landscape, the State government on Monday (October 28, 2024) approved its new industrial policy that will seek to promote sectors ranging from food processing to IT and IT-enabled services.

Titled ‘New Industrial Policy 2024-30: Incentives for Industries’, the policy, announced after a cabinet meeting held in Nava Raipur, will come into force on November 1.

State Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said the new industrial policy made provisions for interest subsidy, cost capital subsidy, stamp duty exemption, electricity duty exemption, and value-added tax reimbursement in investment promotion.

“Provisions have also been made in the new policy for Mandi duty exemption, divyang (disabled) employment subsidy, environmental project subsidy, transport subsidy, and reimbursement of net state goods and service tax,” he said, adding that the emphasis was on creating jobs.

The Cabinet meeting also included special provisions to promote investment and employment in Nava Raipur or Atal Nagar. The government has decided to allocate land at concessional rates for the development of IT, healthcare, and educational institutions.

Another decision was taken to reintroduce the Chief Minister’s Tirth Darshan Yojana. “This scheme, which was suspended in 2019, will now resume, offering free travel to senior citizens aged 60 and above, differently-abled individuals, widows, and abandoned women to religious sites outside the state. A budget of ₹25 crores has been allocated in the first supplementary budget for 2024-25,” said a government statement.

The Cabinet has also decided to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in the State. “This will provide students with a modern, flexible, and quality education system. Additional resources will be allocated to promote research and innovation, equipping industries with a more skilled workforce,” the statement said.

