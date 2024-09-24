GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attempts to falsely implicate me in corruption cases: Baghel in letter to CJI

In the letter dated September 22, Mr. Baghel has catalogued the various corruption cases which were registered during his stint as the Chief Minister

Published - September 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. File.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that there was an attempt by the Central investigating agencies to falsely implicate him in alleged crimes and tarnish his reputation. 

In the letter dated September 22, Mr. Baghel has catalogued the various corruption cases which were registered during his stint as the CM [2018-2023] and mentioned the various twists and turns during the investigation into these cases, alleging that the agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) made attempts to link him to these cases. 

One of the recent such “attempts” as cited by Mr. Baghel in his letter to the CJI was a purported meeting between a senior IPS officer and a businessman named Suryakant Tiwari who is one of the main accused in the alleged coal levy scam on September 8. Attributing the claim to a submission made by Tiwari in the district court, Mr. Baghel wrote that the IPS said “that accept my [Bhupesh Baghel] involvement in the alleged crime of coal transportation. And record the statement by making me the beneficiary”.

“But what has happened to me in the last four years, the kind of serious allegations that the ED has tried to make against me and people close to me, I smell a serious political conspiracy. The sole purpose of what has happened and is happening is to damage my reputation, subject me to false and malicious prosecution and end my political career through these baseless and illegal allegations,” the letter reads. 

Mr. Baghel added that the purpose and intent of these activities appeared to be harming him, his family, his political career, his supporters, his future and his personal liberty. “This appears to be the sole purpose of these false, illegal and malicious acts by these agencies. In no way do these agencies appear to be taking any action that can be trusted,” he wrote.

