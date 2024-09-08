ADVERTISEMENT

4 killed at Chhattisgarh alumina refinery after hopper collapses on them

Published - September 08, 2024 10:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at Maa Kudargarhi Alumina Refinery in Silsila village of the Northern District, an official said

The Hindu Bureau

RAIPUR

At least four workers were killed and three injured after a hopper filled with coal collapsed on them at an alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Sunday (September 8, 2024), police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at Maa Kudargarhi Alumina Refinery in Silsila village of the Northern District, an official said. A “hopper” that workers also refer to as “bunker” is used to hold fuel like coal or rice husk in large quantities until needed in such industrial units.  As per preliminary information, one such hopper, made of steel, collapsed and fell on seven men working below who sustained injuries. 

“We rushed the injured to the hospital, where four died by Sunday evening,” a senior police officer said. He added that the factory is privately owned, and prima facie there was negligence, and they were in the process of registering a case.

