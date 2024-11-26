ADVERTISEMENT

20 wagons of goods train derail in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh

Published - November 26, 2024 03:37 pm IST - Bilaspur

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted

PTI

Google map image of Bilaspur Railway division of Chhattisgarh.

At least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) morning, affecting the movement of passenger trains, railway officials said.

A coal-laden freight train was heading to Katni from Bilaspur when 20 wagons derailed between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am, a public relations officer of the Railways said.

He said a team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene, and work is underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains.

The official said the exact cause for the derailment would be ascertained after a probe.

The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains, including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and Durg-MCTM (Udhampur) Express, which have been diverted, officials said.

