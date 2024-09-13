11-month-old child among four killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar, five members of a family, including a minor, have been booked for allegedly killing four neighbours – a man, his two sisters, and an 11-month-old child – on Thursday (September 12, 2024). The accused suspected that the victim family had cast a black magic spell on a member of their family who had not been keeping well, the police said.

Earlier on Thursday (September 12, 2024) evening, the police received an information that four people were brutally murdered in village Chharched under Kasdol police station area. The deceased were identified as Chetram, 34, his sisters Jamuna Bai, 26, and Yashoda Bai, 30, and Yash, the 11-month-old son of Jamuna Bai. Investigations were taken up.

“On the basis of interrogation of witnesses, inspection of the crime scene and circumstantial evidence, we zeroed in on the family of Ramnath Patle, 60, a neighbour of the victims. During their questioning, it emerged that one of Ramnath Patle’s daughter was ill for a long time, for which the accused suspected the members of the neighbouring family of practising witchcraft. They had even threatened them in the past,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Balodabazar-Bhatapara), Abhishek Singh, said.

Mr. Singh added that five members of the Patle family admitted to have killed the four people by attacking them with an iron hammer (Ghan) used for breaking stones and other iron items. The other accused are Mr. Patle’s wife Lalita Bai, 50, his sons Deepak, 20, and Dil Kumar, 18. A 16-year-old girl has also been mentioned as a juvenile in conflict with law.

All the major accused have been arrested and face charges of murder and rioting among others.

