10-year-old boy killed in IED blast in Bijapur

Published - July 28, 2024 02:23 am IST - RAIPUR

The boy is the sixth villager, and the third child, to die in IED blast this year in Bijapur

Shubhomoy Sikdar
A 10-year-old boy was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Hidma Kawasi, had gone to graze cattle with his mother in a forested area when the IED went off. With no health centre nearby, or any vehicle to rush him to a medical facility, Kawasi’s mother walked almost 7 km with the injured boy in her arms till the Mutvendi police camp. Police said Kawasi was given basic treatment at the camp and admitted to a hospital where he died of injuries.

Police suspect that Naxalites have planted IEDs in several places to stop security forces from patrolling, especially in the wake of the annual Shahidi Saptah (Martyrs’ Week) that the insurgents observe from July 28 to August 3.

The boy is the sixth villager, and the third child, to die in IED blast this year in Bijapur.

