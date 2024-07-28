GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10-year-old boy killed in IED blast in Bijapur

The boy is the sixth villager, and the third child, to die in IED blast this year in Bijapur

Published - July 28, 2024 02:23 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

A 10-year-old boy was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Hidma Kawasi, had gone to graze cattle with his mother in a forested area when the IED went off. With no health centre nearby, or any vehicle to rush him to a medical facility, Kawasi’s mother walked almost 7 km with the injured boy in her arms till the Mutvendi police camp. Police said Kawasi was given basic treatment at the camp and admitted to a hospital where he died of injuries.

Police suspect that Naxalites have planted IEDs in several places to stop security forces from patrolling, especially in the wake of the annual Shahidi Saptah (Martyrs’ Week) that the insurgents observe from July 28 to August 3.

The boy is the sixth villager, and the third child, to die in IED blast this year in Bijapur.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.