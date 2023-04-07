ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Leader of Opposition's son arrested in rape case, gets bail

April 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - JANJGIR

A woman teacher from a tribal community in Janjgir Champa district had accused him of sexually exploiting her for several years, by promising to marry her

PTI

The complainant has accused Palash Chandel of forcing her to have an abortion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palash Chandel, son of Chhattisgarh Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Narayan Chandel, was arrested in a case of alleged rape, after being on the run for more than two months, police said on Friday.

Held on Thursday night, Palash was released on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 as he had secured anticipatory bail from the Chhattisgarh High Court, said an official.

He was arrested by the police in Janjgir-Champa district, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Narayan Chandel is the MLA from Janjgir Champa constituency.

The HC had granted anticipatory bail to Palash on April 4.

A case was registered against Palash in the State capital Raipur on January 19, after a woman teacher from a tribal community in Janjgir Champa district accused him of sexually exploiting her for several years, by promising to marry her.

The complainant also claimed that Palash forced her to have an abortion.

A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(n) (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 313 (causing miscarriage without the woman's consent), besides the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was registered against him.

The case was later transferred to Janjgir Champa Police.

The woman had also approached the Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission and Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribes Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US